Red Wings unveil new and improved ‘Hardball Café’ at Innovative Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fans of the Rochester Red Wings have various locations to enjoy the game from whether it’s in the regular seating bowl, suites, Club 3000, or just at home on their couch.

The Hardball Café, sitting above the end of the seating bowl down the first base line, has been an option for fans since 1999. The newly-renovated large party suite now has room for 100 guests, private bathrooms, a private bar, and the same great view of the ballpark.

The team along with County Executive Adam Bello and the famous Spikes and Mitsy, unveiled the space Sunday morning ahead of their 1:05 p.m. game.

“So this is one of the most sought after spaces for a lot of companies and groups that come out to the ballpark,” said General Manager Dan Mason. “So this opened in 1999, and this is our first, really, refresh of this space.”

The renovation, in partnership with Ford, also implements a phone charging station for fans. You can find that near the Ice Cream Plus concessions stand down the first base line.

Sunday's matchup against the Durham Bulls marks the final game of ROC The Lilac Week for the Wings.