ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings will hold its Baseball’s Back Bash on Friday at Innovative Field, days before the team’s home opener.

The bash will run from 4 to 6 p.m. with free hot dogs, $2 draft beers, and $1 soda. There will also be live music, a speed pitch and bounce house inflatables, and tailgate-style games. All three mascots, Spikes, Mittsy, and Mac, will be available for photographs and autographs throughout the evening.

Red Wings season opener will be on Tuesday, April 2, against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The first pitch will be at 4:05 p.m. You can get tickets here.