Registration is open to volunteer for the Clean Sweep

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Registration is open for people looking to volunteer at the Clean Sweep, the city’s annual spring cleanup event.

Community groups, sports teams, businesses, churches, and youth groups are encourages to join the Clean Sweep. It begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Innovative Field. You can register through this link.

Volunteers will get a Clean Sweep t-shirt, and a breakfast before boarding buses headed to their project sites. At the sites, gloves, tools, and bags will await them. While volunteers work, city crews remove graffiti, clean properties, repair sidewalks, fill potholes, and plant flowers. As projects are completed, the buses bring volunteers back to Innovative Field to enjoy a free Red Wings game and lunch.

Mayor Malik Evans is looking for as many volunteers as possible.

“This is an important event, specifically for young people to learn about city pride to show what they can achieve with a little effort and a little time,” he said. “We don’t have enough staff to keep all of our city clean 24/7 so we rely individuals to do their part in their neighborhood.”

Clean Sweep volunteers should wear hard-soled shoes and long pants. Gloves and tools are provided but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own if possible.