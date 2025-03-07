Reminder: Daylight saving time starts on Sunday, March 9

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Get ready to “spring forward” this weekend. The time change will happen on Sunday, March 9, at 2 a.m., bringing more daylight in the evenings.

However, AAA warns that losing an hour of sleep can increase the risk of “drowsy driving.” They urge drivers to stay focused behind the wheel.

Additionally, the time change is a good reminder to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

According to the Associated Press, this whole “spring forward” idea stems from an astronomer and entomologist in New Zealand in the 1890s. He proposed a time shift in the spring and fall, aiming to increase daylight.

The idea gained traction during Word War I, when Germany began using daylight saving in hopes it would save energy. Soon, other countries including the U.S. followed suit.

A few other reasons, like confusion and hunger, are to blame for the change. For the full explanation from The Associated Press, click here.

We’ll turn the clocks back on the second Sunday in November, also at 2 a.m.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.