Rep. Morelle shares reaction to State of the Union address

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — President Biden spoke about his economic vision, reproductive rights, and humanitarian aid for Gaza during his State of the Union address on Thursday night.

Local Congressional Rep. Joe Morelle shared his reaction to the address on Capitol Hill. In a statement, he said:

“I am grateful to the president for highlighting the need to safeguard voting rights, which are facing grave threats across the nation.”

He continued: “As we look towards the future, I’m particularly excited by the unique role Rochester will play in advancing the President’s economic agenda. Our recent designation as a Regional Technology Hub….will help grow our highly-skilled workforce, strengthen our national economy, and cement our place as a global leader in innovation.”

Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse were recognized as a Regional Technology Hub last October, allowing the region to compete for potentially billions in federal funding for manufacturing semiconductors and more.