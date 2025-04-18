Rep. Tenney visits U.S. Embassy in El Salvador and super prison, discussing economic development
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents parts of our region, was part of a congressional delegation to El Salvador this week.
The U.S. Embassy in El Salvador shared a photo of Tenney and several other members of Congress. The embassy said the goal of the trip was to “strengthen bilateral ties” and discuss “economic development.”
Another part of the trip included a visit to CECOT, the super prison where Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man mistakenly deported from the U.S., is currently held.
Tenney shared photos from the trip on her personal Twitter account.
News10NBC reached out to Tenney for comment on the trip and Garcia’s status, and was provided the following statement:
“Attempts to return a known MS-13 gang member back to the United States after he was rightfully deported to his home country are shameful and dangerous.”
