Rep. Tenney visits U.S. Embassy in El Salvador and super prison, discussing economic development

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents parts of our region, was part of a congressional delegation to El Salvador this week.

The U.S. Embassy in El Salvador shared a photo of Tenney and several other members of Congress. The embassy said the goal of the trip was to “strengthen bilateral ties” and discuss “economic development.”

El #EmbajadorDuncan dio ayer la bienvenida a El Salvador a la delegación encabezada por el Congresista Jason Smith, quien visita el país para fortalecer los lazos bilaterales y dialogar sobre iniciativas que promueven el desarrollo económico y la cooperación mutua. pic.twitter.com/Zj0o8OSiOJ — Embajada EEUU en ES (@USEmbassySV) April 16, 2025

Another part of the trip included a visit to CECOT, the super prison where Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man mistakenly deported from the U.S., is currently held.

Tenney shared photos from the trip on her personal Twitter account.

The Trump admin is deporting criminal illegal immigrants at a record pace. I visited the CECOT prison in El Salvador, where the worst of these violent gang members are being held.



Democrats want to bring these criminals back to America, @HouseGOP stands with President Trump… pic.twitter.com/rjzJ4YnUl1 — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) April 17, 2025

News10NBC reached out to Tenney for comment on the trip and Garcia’s status, and was provided the following statement:

“Attempts to return a known MS-13 gang member back to the United States after he was rightfully deported to his home country are shameful and dangerous.”

