Report suggests CUNY establish clear rules for campus speech amid antisemitism concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. — A report requested by Governor Kathy Hochul says the CUNY system needs to significantly overhaul its antisemitism and discrimination policies to “handle the levels of antisemitism and discrimination that exist on CUNY’s campuses today.”

This comes after protests against the Israel-Hamas war at campuses across the country.

The report recommends a number of steps, including creating a CUNY-wide center to address antisemitism, having an internal antisemitism and hate monitor, and overhauling CUNY’s reporting portal.

The report also suggests CUNY adopt a “comprehensive policy on freedom of speech and expressive conduct” with clear rules for time, place, and manner of speech and protest on campus.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.