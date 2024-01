ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Billionaire Businessman and Governor George Pataki Foundation Co-Chairman, Josh Eisen, announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate while he was in Rochester on Tuesday.

Eisen is the only Republican candidate running against U.S. Senator Kristen Gillibrand, a democrat, who has been in the senate since 2009.

Eisen has an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Ph.D.