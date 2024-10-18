Residents to march at corner of Hudson and Clifford, site of two murders this year

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s a march Friday night to try to create peace and quiet in Rochester neighborhoods. It starts at 6 p.m. at the corner of Hudson and Clifford Avenues.

RPD data show two murders near this corner this year. Earlier Friday, the organizers told News10NBC Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean they started their group when her neighborhood was getting terrorized by young people in stolen cars.

“They were shooting up the houses in the area. So Maria came to me, we came together to make a better Rochester,” said Lori Thomas of Neighbors Unite 585. “To make our city what we want it to be.”

“And they did whatever they wanted to do. And they threaten people. They shoot in the night time,” said Maria Gonzalez of Neighbors Unite 585.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “How does walking in a neighborhood solve that?”

Lori Thomas, Neighbors Unite 585: “Because when you live in little silos you don’t realize the devastation around you. So walking is about bring awareness to the entire Rochester community to the devastation that exists around the city.”

Rochester averages one murder every eight days. That’s better than last year and a whole lot better than two years ago. But it’s still much worse than the teens when our city averaged one murder every 14 days.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.