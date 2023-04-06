Restaurant rebrands as Great American Diner

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – A popular eastside diner has rebranded itself.

The Great American Diner on Whitney Road changed its name last Saturday.

Owner Brian O’Reilly says other than a few changes, longtime customers can expect much of the same.

“Same wonderful staff we’ve always had, just a different menu. Some really cool things. A little bit more affordable,” he says.

O’Reilly touts the brioche French toast as a big hit among the diners – and is grateful for their support.

“The Fairport and Rochester communities have always supported us. Kids, families, that’s kind of our thing.”

The Great American Diner is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.