Restaurant rebrands as Great American Diner
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – A popular eastside diner has rebranded itself.
The Great American Diner on Whitney Road changed its name last Saturday.
Owner Brian O’Reilly says other than a few changes, longtime customers can expect much of the same.
“Same wonderful staff we’ve always had, just a different menu. Some really cool things. A little bit more affordable,” he says.
O’Reilly touts the brioche French toast as a big hit among the diners – and is grateful for their support.
“The Fairport and Rochester communities have always supported us. Kids, families, that’s kind of our thing.”
The Great American Diner is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.