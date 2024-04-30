Retired officer reacts to body-cam footage of DA; Explains what to do during traffic stop

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A retired detective reacts to the body-worn camera footage showing Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley arguing with an officer and explains what to do if police pull you over.

“Immediately pull over to the right shoulder, that’s it, plain and simple. Because you are either the target of a traffic stop or the officer is trying to get safely around you,” Johnnie Fiorica said.

Fiorica was an officer for 30 years with the Rochester Police Department. It comes down to your safety and the safety of the officer, Fiorica explained.

He now hosts the Crime Dawg podcast with two other retired RPD officers. Combined, the trio have nearly 75 years of experience in law enforcement.

They created the podcast to be the voice of officers who typically can’t speak out on situations that happen on the job. Whether they believe the officer is wrong or right, they call it out, Fiorica said.

The topic of their recent podcast was reaction to District Attorney Doorley’s conduct after police tried to pull her over for speeding, but instead of stopping, she called the Webster police chief and drove home.

When it comes to yielding to emergency vehicles, there are no exceptions, Fiorica said. The driver must pull over.

In the police body-cam video, Doorley can be heard arguing with a Webster Police officer. Also in the video, Doorley gets in and out of the car, and turns her back to the officer while reaching for her badge in the car. She also goes inside her house and then comes back out.

Fiorica said officers can detain people if they fail to comply during a traffic stop.

“I think he did a great job considering the circumstances he was under. However, when we speak generally about traffic stops, if it wasn’t this instance, absolutely not. If they fail to comply, they can be detained until the officer finishes their investigation,” Fiorica said.

Many believe that, if they were in this situation the outcome may be different.

Marsha Augustin: “A lot of people specifically, Black and Brown people say, if it were me, I would be handcuffed and in the backseat of that patrol car?”

Johnnie Fiorica: “If we are talking about his particular instance, it would not have mattered the color of their skin, their gender. Yes, they more than likely would have been detained.”

So the bottom line, Fiorica says pull over and comply. As far as officer discretion during traffic enforcement, according to NY State Traffic Law, it’s up to the officer to make a decision on how to use that based on the situation.