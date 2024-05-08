Reward offered for information about deadly hit-and-run on North Union Street in 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s a new push to catch the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Rochester that happened back on Aug. 10, 2020.

A cash reward is available for information leading to the arrest in the death of D-Markos Trammell. He died in a crash that happened on North Union Street near Weld Street.

Witnesses reported he may have been lying in the street when he was hit. Police say the driver might not have known they hit someone. Anyone with information can call crime stoppers at 585-423-9300.