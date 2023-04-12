RPD: Woman burns to death inside apartment on Jefferson Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman has died after she was found on fire at an apartment on Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday night.

RPD says the death is suspicious and the city’s Arson Task Force is investigating to determine how the woman burned to death.

Both RPD and the Rochester Fire Department responded to the apartment, between Frost Avenue and Iceland Park, around 11:15 a.m. after getting reports of a fire in the hallway and a person trapped. Officials found that the building itself wasn’t on fire. However, they did find the woman in her 30s on fire.

First responders worked to put out the fire on the woman but she was pronounced dead.

“I can tell you that the female had extensive and severe burns,” said Rochester Police Capt. Ryan Tauriello. “I don’t have any further information on the age or identification of the female and other than the obvious, which I just mentioned, severe burns, I’m certainly not going to speculate on how that female died.”

Rochester Police is asking anyone that can help with the investigation to call 911 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.