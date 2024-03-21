RFD: Wood burning stove is likely cause of fire in garage of home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department says a wood burning stove is likely the cause of a fire at a Bremen Street home that broke out Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the home, on the city’s north side a block from Joseph Avenue, just before 10 p.m. They found a fire in the garage and it took about 40 minutes to control. No one was injured during the fire.

RFD says the fire started in the ceiling of the garage near the wood burning stove. From there, it spread between the ceiling and the roof and crews stopped it from spreading through the entire garage. No one was inside the garage when the fire broke out. RPD is still investigating the fire.