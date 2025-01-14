RG&E and NYSEG launch Energy Manager for smarter energy tracking

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E and NYSEG have introduced a new tool designed to help customers monitor their energy usage. The tool, known as the Energy Manager, provides detailed insights into energy consumption.

For customers with a smart meter, the Energy Manager offers hourly data. Those without a smart meter will receive monthly data. Trish Nilsen, CEO of RG&E and NYSEG, discussed the tool with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke.

“If you have our app or an online account, there’s the energy manager tool and you’re able to see if your smart meter is actually sending data right on that tool,” Nilsen explained. “I can look at my energy use by the hour, so I literally can see what it means if we turn on all the lights in the house and if we turn them off.”

The Energy Manager is available at no cost. RG&E and NYSEG state that it allows users to understand how weather impacts their energy usage and how their consumption is distributed among various appliances and devices.

Additionally, the tool enables users to compare their energy usage with similar homes in the area.

Earlier this month, RG&E surpassed one million smart meter installations in our region — 75% of the way through all homes and businesses in the area.

