RG&E and NYSEG prepare for possible outages during storm on Friday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E and NYSEG are preparing for possible power outages for the storm expected to bring snow, sleet, and wind on Friday evening. They have 200 extra line and tree crews stationed across New York in case the storm topples power lines or trees.

For RG&E customers, you can report an outage here or call 1-800-743-1701. For NYSEG customers, you can report an outage here or call 1-800-572-1131. National Grid customers can report an outage here or call 1-800-867-5222.

RG&E shared these tips to stay safe during power outages: