RG&E and NYSEG prepare for possible outages during storm on Friday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E and NYSEG are preparing for possible power outages for the storm expected to bring snow, sleet, and wind on Friday evening. They have 200 extra line and tree crews stationed across New York in case the storm topples power lines or trees.
For RG&E customers, you can report an outage here or call 1-800-743-1701. For NYSEG customers, you can report an outage here or call 1-800-572-1131. National Grid customers can report an outage here or call 1-800-867-5222.
RG&E shared these tips to stay safe during power outages:
- If outages are expected, keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and non-perishable foods.
- If you see a downed power line. stay at least 30 feet away. If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.
- If you lose power, keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.