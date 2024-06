HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Over 1,300 customers are without power in Henrietta, according to RG&E’s power outage map — 1,334 to be exact.

RG&E’s website says they are investigating what caused the outage, and that repairs are in progress.

Customers should expect power to be restored by 12 a.m. Monday morning.

All current outages can be seen on RG&E outage map. For that map, click here. Customers can also report an outage on the outage map.