RG&E prepares for power outages during wintry mix starting Wednesday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A wintery mix is coming Wednesday evening into Thursday. To prepare, RG&E and NYSEG are gearing up for potential power outages.
A spokesperson says the two utilities are bringing additional crews to the region. Storm readiness teams have been monitoring the weather and planning and mobilizing additional teams to help with any power outages.
The utility recommends keeping battery operated radios and flashlights on hand.