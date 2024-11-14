RG&E using drones for transmission line inspections in Rochester area through end of year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Don’t be alarmed if you notice drones flying around your neighborhood soon. They might belong to RG&E.

The utility company is required to inspect its transmission lines. Traditionally, these inspections have been conducted using helicopters or scaffolding. However, RG&E has been using drones for easier access since 2021.

RG&E explains the inspections help ensure safety and reliability of the electrical grid and help find any issues that may be hard to spot from the ground. Those issue could include any of the following:

Damage

Water

Potential hazards

Corrosion

Signs of deterioration

Paul Iannuzzelli, Manager of Avangrid Network Maintenance, explained the benefits of using drones saying, “Drones allow us to get up close and find those defects that wouldn’t be found during a ground line inspection without putting personnel in any type of harm’s way. We can use the drones to fly up, take pictures of the infrastructure, and be able to detect issues that might cause a problem to public safety or reliability.”

These drones will be operating in the area through the end of the year.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.