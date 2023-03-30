RG&E will begin installing smart meters in April

By News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E will begin installing smart meters in the Rochester area starting in April.

Around 700,000 smart electric and natural gas meters will be installed in the area over the next three years. Those meters wirelessly communicate with RG&E to send electricity and gas usage data. The utility says the meters will “improve billing accuracy.”

More about smart meters: