RG&E will begin installing smart meters in March

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has announced it will start installing smart meters in certain counties starting in March. The company announced that 2,600 customers in Wayne and Cayuga Counties will receive the smart meters.

The utility also announced that it will host informational open houses on these meters in the coming weeks.

The first informational meeting will be on Feb. 21 at the Sodus Community library from 5 to 7 p.m. The second meeting will be on March 2 at Leavenworth Middle School in Wolcott from 5 to 7 p.m.