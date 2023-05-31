RG&E will hold open houses on smart meters on Wednesday and Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is hosting two open houses this week to allow customers to ask questions about smart meter installations.

Smart meters are wireless technology that allows RG&E to see hourly usage of gas and electricity. In the next three years, RG&E is switching every home it powers over to a smart meter but you can opt out. The company says the goal is to improve reading accuracy, and ultimately clear up billing issues.

The first open house is on Wednesday at Gates Town Hall on 1605 Buffalo Road. The second is on Thursday at the Irondequoit Public Library on 1290 Titus Avenue. Both run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents, business owners, and government officials are invited to learn about how smart meter technology works and the timeline of the installations. All customers will receive information a few weeks before smart meters are installed in their neighborhood.

