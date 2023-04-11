RG&E will host info session on smart meters Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E will host an informational open house on Tuesday about its new smart meters.

The utility began installing smart meters in our area with the promise of more accurate readings and fewer billing problems.

The open house is being held at Greece Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd, from 5 to 7 p.m. It’s an opportunity for customers to learn how smart meters work and how they will be installed. RG&E plans to complete its smart meter installation project by 2025.

Registration for the open house is not required.

More about smart meters: