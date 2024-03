ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E will test its spill siren near Rochester’s Lower Falls on Tuesday. The siren is typically used to warn people along the Genesee River about an imminent flood.

The test will begin at 9 a.m. RG&E says there will be up to ten siren soundings that will last for two minutes each time. If RG&E has to cancel the test due to weather conditions, the back-up date will be on Tuesday, March 12.