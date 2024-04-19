RIT breaks ground on new $30 million stadium

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Institute of Technology broke ground on its new Tiger Stadium on Thursday.

The stadium will host the men and women’s lacrosse and soccer programs. The $30 million facility will seat more than 1,100 people with additional capacity in the hospitality room.

The new stadium will include team locker rooms, a training room with two large hot and cold tubs, exam tables, a state-of-the-art media suite, concession area, and an outdoor concourse. It’s expected to be completed by fall 2025.