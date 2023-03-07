RIT donates 1,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to local groups

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students, faculty, and staff came together at the Rochester Institute of Technology on Monday to kick off their United Way campaign.

It was their PB Jam, where they made 1,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to then donate to the Boys and Girls Club, the Center for Youth, Willow Domestic Violence Center, and the YWCA.

“So, we went through a list of all the charities that benefit from the annual United Way campaign and said, ‘Who’s willing to take these donations? Who are most in need?’ And anyone who responded, we are donating to them,” said Vanessa J. Herman, vice president for government and community relations at RIT.

RIT also held an auction on Monday and is selling pies on March 14, also known as Pi Day, to donate that money to charities involved in the United Way as well.