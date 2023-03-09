RIT professor will use machine learning to analyze RPD body camera footage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester Institute of Technology professor is teaming up with Rochester Police to analyze body-worn camera footage.

He plans to use statistical machine learning to help improve police training. Professor Ernest Fokoue received a $1 million grant from the Department of Justice to get this done.

RPD began implementing its body-worn camera initiative in 2016 and currently has about 500 cameras assigned to patrol personnel.

Fokoue says the program has massive amounts of data that are ripe for analysis, but it’s far too much for humans to consume and analyze for trends. He believes artificial intelligence is a great way to search the data for model behavior and ultimately help the department instill trust in the public.