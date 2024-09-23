RIT to host 8th annual ‘ROC Game Fest’ celebrating all things video games this Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Looking for some family fun this weekend? Check out the 8th annual “ROC Game Fest” hosted by RIT.

The day-long event is dedicated to all things video games. You and the family can meet more than 45 exhibitors and game developers, play test games, and participate in a kids’ cosplay contest.

“ROC Game Fest” is this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at RIT’s “MAGIC Spell Studios”. Admission is free.

