RIT welcomes new president from Carnegie Mellon University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) has announced its new president. Dr. William H. Sanders will take on the role, coming from Carnegie Mellon University where he served as the Dean of Engineering.

Dr. Sanders is set to lead one of the nation’s top research universities.

“RIT is on a fantastic road—that’s what attracted me to RIT and that’s why I came—with that brand—keep student focus—we can also grow the research process,” Dr. Sanders said.

He will officially assume his new position on July 1. RIT’s current president, David Munson, is retiring after an eight-year tenure.

Dr. Sanders’ full introduction at RIT on Tuesday is below:

