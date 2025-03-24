RMSC celebrates women in Rochester Sunday

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Museum and Science Center (RMSC) celebrated the women of Rochester at their “Women’s Herstory” event on Sunday.

The community had the opportunity to meet with scientists and engineers and celebrate the legacy of women in history from Rochester and beyond. There were also hands-on activities related to women in history and local women’s groups from RIT and the University of Rochester participated.

Regina Nagan, Public Programs Coordinator at RMSC, emphasized the importance of the event.

“There are a lot of really important change makers and women from Rochester and beyond that’s contributions to the country have been forgotten and it’s really important to highlight them at events like this,” Nagan said.

Each Saturday during Women’s History Month, RMSC honors the cultural and scientific contributions of women throughout history.

To learn more about RMSC and their events, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.