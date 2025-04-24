Robbery suspect gets away after victim gives chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At 9 p.m., a robbery victim told police that he was in his car chasing the suspect who robbed him. The victim lost the suspect after police caught up with the victim on 490.

Police confirmed that there had been a gunpoint robbery on East Main and Goodman streets. The suspect fired a gun to keep the victim from following. No one was injured.

The car the suspect was driving was found empty on Broadway by Marshall Street.

State police assisted in the search with helicopters, but did not find the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.