Robert Brooks’ family ‘deserves justice,’ says Gov. Hochul as grand jury set to review evidence in prison death

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – “Murdered, there’s no other way to describe it,” that’s what Governor Kathy Hochul said after watching the video of Robert Brooks being beaten inside Marcy Correctional Facility.

The Governor was in Brighton on Friday for an unrelated event, but News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke was able to speak with her about the investigation into Brooks’ death.

Jennifer Lewke (News10NBC): “Where’s the State’s investigation into the larger system, how long are you expecting that to take? And what actions might you consider taking in light of it?”

Governor Kathy Hochul: “The murder of Robert Brooks was a horrific act of violence. It’s unspeakable that a man who was in prison and had a sentence, that sentence for what he did, it wasn’t meant to be a death sentence. I immediately, even without seeing the video, when I heard about what happened, I said I want them fired, I want the perpetrators fired, all 14 individuals. I said I will go there myself, I changed the leadership at Marcy, I also said we need to do more to make sure that every inch of a facility is covered in cameras that cannot be masked and body cameras as well so, we’ve added $400 million dollars to add more cameras. I have called for a system wide culture review to see, is this going on anywhere else, what is going on here, what is happening, how is this happening and we’re bringing in outside experts to do that for us as we speak. So, that is all ongoing but I am as impatient as anyone for charges, serious charges to brought against the individuals who perpetrated a murder, there’s no other way to describe it, a murder of Robert Brooks and his family deserves justice, we all need to know there is a resolution to this soon and I believe it will be forthcoming shortly.”

A grand jury is expected to review evidence in the case next week and decide whether the corrections officers and nurses who are in the video will face criminal charges.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.*