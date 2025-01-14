Robert Wesleyan pole vaulter signs NIL deal with adidas

Roberts Wesleyan University graduate pole vaulter Brynn King announced Saturday she inked a NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with German-shoe brand adidas, becoming the first collegiate pole vaulter ever to land an agreement with a major shoe company.

Over the summer, King competed for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics after qualifying with a 15-foot, six 1/4-inch jump, her personal best.

“Making the Paris Olympics was a dream come true and now I am able to represent adidas as I continue to pursue my goals and chase dreams,” King said in a press release. “I have a great support system with my family, teammates and university that help me behind the scenes. My coaches have helped make all these dreams a reality and I am more motivated than ever.”

During the 2024 indoor track and field season, the Woodlands, Texas native became the first Wesleyan student-athlete to win an NCAA championship following a record-breaking 15-foot jump last March. King won the 2024 East Coast Conference Indoor Track and Field Women’s Athlete of the Year.

Last May, King won her second NCAA title when she landed a 15-foot, 1-inch jump in the outdoor track and field National Championship.

King owns nine of the best 10 pole vault jumps in women’s NCAA Division II history and is currently competing in her second indoor track and field season with the Redhawks this winter.