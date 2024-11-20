Roberts Wesleyan hosts therapy dog for student stress relief on Thursday

CHILI, N.Y. — Roberts Wesleyan University students and faculty can expect a peaceful moment on campus on Thursday.

A therapy dog and its handler will visit the campus for a wellness event called “Moment of Paws.” Hudson, a 2-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, is prepared for pets from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Golisano Community Engagement Center.

Organizers hope Hudson can help folks “paws” and relieve some stress from their day.

Students, if you need a mental health pick-me-up on Thursday, you know where to go.