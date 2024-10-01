ROC Holiday Village returns to downtown Rochester this winter

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The ROC Holiday Village will return to downtown Rochester this winter with new events including movie screenings, trivia nights, and paint and sip events.

For the first time since 2019, the village will remain open after Christmas.

“The holidays are a time to give back and embrace the spirit of generosity. We’re proud to announce the return of the Giving Cup. A selection of 21 charities will be serving up hot cocoa with all the proceeds going back to their respective charities,” said Jenna Manetta-Knauf, co-owner of Roc Holiday Village.

The ROC Holiday Village is in town starting December 6th and runs through December 29th.

The Igloo Village is a fan favorite each year, and are available to book for groups of six people each. The village will have 10 furnished igloos with chairs, blankets, and pillows. They can be booked for 90 minutes at a time. Tickets for the igloos will go on sale on November 2 and 10 a.m.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.