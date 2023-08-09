Roc Summer Soul Festival returns Aug. 18 and 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Roc Summer Soul Festival returns on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19. featuring nationally and locally renowned artists.

The 27th annual festival takes place at Parcel 5 downtown. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the performances run from 5 to 11 p.m. for both days.

Friday’s performers include Big Daddy Kane, Troop, Adina Howard, and Anthony Dounte. In addition, Grammy-nominated saxophonist and Rochester-native Jimmie Highsmith Jr. & Friends will take the stage.

Saturday’s performers include Silk, Kid ‘N Play, Yo-Yo, Rod Bonner, NA$A featuring Amir Daze & Mikki LaDawn, and Mambo Kings.

The Roc Summer Soul Festival started in 1995 and this year, it’s dedicated to celebrating 50 years of hip hop. Tickets are $25 each day or $39 for both days. You can get tickets here.