ROC Triathlon brings community together for a day of swimming, biking, and running

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People biked, ran, and swam in the ROC Triathlon at Durand Eastman Park on Saturday.

Athletes gathered around 6 a.m. to race in the three-part event. The course included a shallow swim and bike course along Lake Shore Boulevard and a running course near the lake.

Organizers say it’s a great way to get the community together.

“The energy here is unbelievable. Most triathletes bring a herd with them, it’s usually three to one so every athlete has their family and friends out here with them. A lot of them have not done anything like this. In our club we help train them throughout the year, so kind of like the pinnacle for most of them,” an organizer said.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.