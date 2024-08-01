Rochester Air Show takes off this weekend featuring vintage and high-tech aircrafts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Air Show takes off this Saturday at the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport. You can check out both vintage and high-tech aircraft at the event.

Earlier this week, the MQ-9 Reaper drone landed at the airport. The New York Air National Guard, based out of Syracuse, piloted the plane in remotely.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Shuttles will be available from RIT to the airport. To buy tickets, click here.

A new act:

Attendees can look forward to a few new acts at the airshow. One being the Italian Frecce Tricolori Team, that hasn’t been to the Unites States in over 30 years.

As the world’s largest military jet team, they’ll blanket the skies with red, white, and green smoke — depicting their county’s flag.

For a full list of performances to look forward to, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.