Rochester airport gets new facial recognition technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Boarding your plane could look a little bit different the next time you fly out of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

The airport is implementing new facial recognition technology. It’s a machine that takes a picture of your face and makes sure it matches your ID. It also verifies that you have tickets to fly out of the airport that day.

“It enhances security and that’s what we’re about. All we want to do is make sure we know who’s boarding our planes,” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

The airport does not keep your photo after your identity has been verified. If you’d like to opt out of having your photo taken, no problem. Just tell a TSA officer and they’ll verify your identity the old way.