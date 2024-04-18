Rochester area will hold community clean-up events ahead of Earth Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In honor of Earth Day on Monday, there will be community clean-up events across the Rochester area this weekend. Here are some of those events:

Durand Eastman Beach (Saturday)

Seneca Park Zoo is organizing a community clean-up event at Durand Eastman Beach on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at the parking lot. Tools, bags, and gloves will be provided and all ages are welcome to attend. You can register here.

Monroe County Parks (Saturday)

Monroe County is calling on volunteers to help clean up its parks on Saturday. Volunteers will be at the county’s 22 parks, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can sign up for roles including picking up litter, raking leaves and other debris, sweeping shelters, removing weeds, and carrying out trash. You can sign up to volunteer here.