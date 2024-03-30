Rochester band celebrates second album and upcoming eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local band called Public Water Supply celebrated the release of their second album, General Strike, with a one-night festival Friday called the “Sun Festival.”

If you haven’t heard, there’s another pretty big sun-related event coming on April 8 — a total solar eclipse.

The festival marks just 10 days until the the moon will pass over the sun, creating total darkness for over three minutes in Monroe County. The fun included circus performers, hula hoopers, and even a costume contest for attendees to dress as sun gods and goddesses.

And of course, the band performed songs from their new album and other hits.