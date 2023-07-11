Rochester barber shop holds Cuts for Peace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Andre’s Barber Shop on Portland Avenue in Rochester hosted an event called Cuts for Peace on Monday. There was food, music, a balloon artist, and even a free toy giveaway.

The shop also provided free haircuts to everyone ages seven through 17. Organizers say it’s all about being a positive influence in the community.

“It’s about helping them to look good and to groom themselves and to make a better appearance for themselves so they can feel better. People often give them better energy when they look better,” said Andre Morrison, owner of Andre’s Barber Shop.

Andre says this isn’t the first time his shop has hosted this event. He says he’s given out thousands of haircuts and thousands of toys over the years.