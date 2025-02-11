Rochester business owner sentenced for filing a false tax return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jeffrey Tome, 62, from Rochester, was convicted of filing a false tax return and sentenced to serve two years’ probation, pay $805,098.56 in restitution, and perform 500 hours of community service.

Tome owns Tome Enterprises Inc., which provides gutter repair and installation services in Rochester. For the tax years 2017 through 2021, Tome did not deposit customer checks for $1,719,283.45 into his business account, cashing them at a local check-cashing business instead. Tome didn’t report the money on the business’s corporate income tax returns.

Tome also did not include the profits from his company on his federal income tax returns, which resulted in his failing to pay personal income taxes of $330,137. Also, Tome paid his employees $407,573.60 in cash, totaling $62,358.76 in payroll taxes that were not paid.