Rochester businesses celebrate Star Wars on “May the Fourth be with you”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — May the Fourth be with you on Thursday. It’s a day to celebrate Star Wars as a play on words “may the force be with you.”

This year is the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Here are some events in the Rochester area for Star Wars fans to celebrate on May 4:

Lovin’ Cup Bistro at 300 Park Point Drive in Rochester is holding a Star Wars quiz night at 7 p.m. “We’ll never tell you the odds, but we can reveal that this quiz will cover a galaxy far, far away” says the website.

Red White and Brew on 147 State Street in Rochester is holding a Star Wars trivia night from 7 to 9 p.m. Prizes offered to the winning team.