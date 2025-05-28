Rochester City Council begins hearings on the city’s 2025-26 budget

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – People have the chance to learn how the City of Rochester plans to spend tax dollars in the coming year as the Rochester City Council will hold hearings on the city’s 2025-26 budget.

City council kicks off the first of three days of discussions Wednesday morning. This hearing will focus on an overview of the $680 million budget. Council members will also discuss administrative costs and undistributed money in the budget.

The process will wrap up just before 5 p.m. Wednesday and will continue through Thursday and Friday. To watch a live stream of the hearings, visit the Rochester City Council’s YouTube page here.





