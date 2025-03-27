Rochester City Council Member calls for firing of RPD officers involved with immigration stop

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police officers were seen on video assisting federal agents during a traffic stop on Whitney Street, sparking controversy due to the city’s sanctuary status.

The incident happened on Monday evening when several officers joined Border Patrol and Homeland Security at a stopped van.

“What’s concerning to me is that the chief did say that the police have provided security in making sure the scene is safe and secure for enforcement operations,” said Rochester City Council Member Mary Lupien. “Looking at the video, there was no safety issue.”

On Tuesday night, Lupien asked Mayor Malik Evans if the policy applies to agencies outside of ICE, including Homeland Security Investigation and Enforcement Removal Units. She said she still does not have an answer from the mayor’s office.

Council Member Stanley Martin expressed concern over the officers’ actions, stating, “I think it’s extremely chilling to our community to know that despite our city having a sanctuary city ordinance, RPD did in fact collaborate with ICE and break that ordinance.”

The officers involved will not return to duty until they complete retraining, which Chief Smith said would take 24 to 48 hours. Martin argued that retraining is not enough, saying, “Those officers need to be fired to let the community know if you’re an immigrant, you are safe here in Rochester.”

Monroe County Republican Conference leader Steve Brew released a statement after the situation:

“It should be expected — and certainly not condemned — that law enforcement officers respond when fellow officers call for help. That’s exactly what happened here. The Rochester Police Department stepped up to support a lawful enforcement action carried out by federal agents with Homeland Security. We thank them for doing their job.

Let’s be clear: no one is above the law — not even in a so-called sanctuary city — and no agency should be vilified for helping to enforce it. Politicizing routine police work only puts officers and the public in greater danger. The Republican Conference stands firmly with the men and women of the Rochester Police Department, who serve our community with honor and integrity every single day. We fully support their decision to assist federal partners in the interest of public safety.

Our families expect and deserve law enforcement that upholds the law — not abandons it.”

