Rochester City School District hit by massive data breach, affecting 134,000 students and staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District says there was a massive data breach impacting students, families, and staff.

RCSD says hackers gained access to the records of approximately 134,000 students and staff. This includes names, emails, phone numbers, and other personal information.

this comes after a “cybersecurity incident” reported earlier this month involving powerschool. this is a platform the district uses to manage the personal information of students and staff.

powerschool says it learned about the breach in late december.

RCSD leadership says Powerschool admitted there was no additional action the district could have done to prevent the breach. Powerschool says the incident affected the entire company and not just a particular school system.

Powerschool says it is not aware of any identity theft linked to the data breach. District leaders say a notice will go out to individual students and staff members who’s information may have been compromised.

