Rochester closes some city offices on MLK Jr. Day, advertises ice-skating event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, the public library and other administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a city representative.

Refuse and recycling will remain on schedule, the representative said. Animal Services and the 311 Call Center will maintain normal hours.

The city-owned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink will be open for its normal hours Monday to host the annual “Skate to Commemorate” open-skate event. The admission fee will be waived for skaters who bring two non-perishable hygiene, cleaning or household items for donation.