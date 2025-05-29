ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Contemporary Art Center (RoCo) will be opening its 6×6 exhibit this Friday for its 18th year.

This year’s exhibition will have nearly 6,500 pieces of original art from across the globe, all six inches long by six inches wide.

Starting Friday, people can see all of the artwork before they go for sale online on June 2 at 10 a.m. All of the artwork will be sold for $20 to benefit RoCo.

To learn more, click here.