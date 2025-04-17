Rochester cracks down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs with new measures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The city of Rochester is taking action against illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets. Mayor Malik Evans announced efforts to combat these vehicles, which are not permitted for street use.

Evans said the city will crush every 50 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs it confiscates.

The city is also suing a Hudson Avenue store accused of selling the vehicles illegally. News10NBC found the official lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, April 16:

“And I use illegally twice there purposefully. They don’t have the licenses to sell them in the first place, so the sale is illegal. And once they sell them and they’re used on city streets, the use is illegal. So 2 illegal acts that we’re combatting with that action,” Evans said.

The store, “The Plug Wireless,” was originally a cell phone store but reportedly began selling dirt bikes and ATVs.

Rochester Police announced last month it would be running a detail on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Rochester. Officers ended up recovering 14 off-road vehicles, wrote 49 traffic tickets, 14 municipal code tickets and made one felony DWI arrest.

